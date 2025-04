A councillor says a more wholesale approach is needed to address the issue of defective concrete in social homes.

As it stands, it’s estimated that at least 1800 social houses will need to be remediated.

Of those, 81 have been confirmed to require reconstruction.

However only 26 are currently vacant, and will be ready for demolition when the scheme is announced.

Cllr Declan Meehan says that figure is not enough: