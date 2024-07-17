Fermanagh Manager McLaughlin takes over at Aodh Ruadh

Aodh Ruadh have installed Maurice McLaughlin as their manager for the reminder of the season replacing Conor Cunningham.

The Ballyshannon club was rocked on Monday by the shock resignation of the Kilcar native, who had only been in the job since March.

With a league relegation play off against Termon this weekend and the championship starting in the coming weeks, the club moved quickly to find a new manager.

McLaughlin is the current Fermanagh U20’s Manager and previously was in charge of Aodh Ruadh from 2012 to 2014.

Philip O’Reilly and Greg Sweeney have been brought in as part of the coaching set up.