Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Fermanagh Manager McLaughlin takes over at Aodh Ruadh

Aodh Ruadh have installed Maurice McLaughlin as their manager for the reminder of the season replacing Conor Cunningham.

The Ballyshannon club was rocked on Monday by the shock resignation of the Kilcar native, who had only been in the job since March.

With a league relegation play off against Termon this weekend and the championship starting in the coming weeks, the club moved quickly to find a new manager.

McLaughlin is the current Fermanagh U20’s Manager and previously was in charge of Aodh Ruadh from 2012 to 2014.

Philip O’Reilly and Greg Sweeney have been brought in as part of the coaching set up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Red Cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Red Cross consulting locally on how the remainder of its Creeslough Fund should be spent

17 July 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following assault in Bundoran

17 July 2024
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Advocacy Service members staging protest at Taoiseach’s constituency office in Wicklow today

17 July 2024
Leo Dail
News, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar not contesting next General Election

17 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Red Cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Red Cross consulting locally on how the remainder of its Creeslough Fund should be spent

17 July 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following assault in Bundoran

17 July 2024
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Advocacy Service members staging protest at Taoiseach’s constituency office in Wicklow today

17 July 2024
Leo Dail
News, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar not contesting next General Election

17 July 2024
Simon Harris
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet British PM at Chequers today

17 July 2024
eye clinic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eye injection service to be rolled out to non-diabetic people in Donegal in coming months

17 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube