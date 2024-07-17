Housing Agency downgrades one DCB semi detached home to partial remediation while other remains to be demolished

The Vice Chairperson of the Enhanced Defective Block Grant Scheme has asked why of two semi detached houses that were both recommended to be demolished in order to be remediated, one has since been downgraded to a partial remediation.

Cllr Tomas Sean Devine says it does not make sense that the very same building is not being treated equally in the eyes of the Housing Agency.

The reason cited in for the decision was it was a legislation technically.

Cllr Tomas Sean Devine says common sense must prevail: