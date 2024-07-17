Irish Red Cross consulting locally on how the remainder of its Creeslough Fund should be spent

How the remainder of the Irish Red Cross’ Creeslough Fund is going to be spent was outlined at a public meeting last night.

It was proposed the €144,000 left in the fund would be spent on providing trauma support and developing a garden of remembrance.

Another meeting is due to take place in September.

Liam O’Dwyer of the Irish Red Cross was at last night’s meeting. He told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that it’s important people have their say on how the fund is going to be spent…………….

