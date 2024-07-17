Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man seriously injured in Derry attack

A man remains in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in an attack in Derry earlier this month.

Police are appealing for information after the man aged in his 20s was punched by another man in the Waterloo Place area of Derry at around 1.45am on Saturday, July 6th.

The man was hospitalised however, Police say having received an update the injuries sustained are more serious than originally thought.

The victim remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment to a fractured skull and bleed to the brain.

Police say they are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area that night and who may have witnessed the attack.

It’s believed the man who threw the punch was wearing a white top and black bottoms, and made off in the direction of Shipquay Street.

