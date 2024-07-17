Mary Lou McDonald and Drew Harris victims of online death threats

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald says she has reported a potential threat to her life to Gardai.

A video shared online shows a man in a balaclava making death threats towards her and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

In a tweet, Ms McDonald says the video represents an escalation of the targeted abuse directed at her over the last year and is totally unacceptable.

In a statement, Gardaí say they don’t comment on third party material and videos circulating online, the contents of which cannot be verified.