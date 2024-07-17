One day left for public to have their say on planning permission along N56

There is just over 24 hours left for the public to have their say in support of planning permission along the N56.

The National Policy has been a long standing bone of contention, preventing permission being granted along the road in the west of the county.

Cllr Michael McClafferty has spoken out on the issue numerous times, citing it would help alleviate the housing crisis in Donegal and allow those who were forced to move out of their locality to return home.

The Glenties councillor says he is now calling on the support of the people to take part in the public consultation before it closes tomorrow at 4:30pm.

Cllr McClafferty warns that if this opportunity is missed, it could be a number of years before another one arises:

Cllr McClafferty is directing those interested in participating to send their thoughts to the following email addresses: forwardplanning@houseing.gov.ie, alan.dillon@oireachtas.ie and info@opr.ie.