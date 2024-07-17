Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour  Liam Dwyer of the Irish Redress Cross outlines the process of spending the remaining money donated in response to the Creeslough Tragedy, we hear of the cruel dumping of new born pups in Carrigart and the Donegal man behind the Pride in Sport documentary joins Greg for a chat:

Coming up we preview the 57th Mary From Dungloe Festival and we talk about cutting your narcissistic mother out of your life:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ discusses pet bereavement and later we look at the Donegal contingent who are part of the Irish Olympic Team ahead of the games in France:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 July 2024
King's Speech
News, Audio, Top Stories

British Government commits to repeal and replace Troubles Legacy Laws

17 July 2024
Terex 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Around 100 job losses on the way for NW

17 July 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in Derry attack

17 July 2024
