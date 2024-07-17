Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour Liam Dwyer of the Irish Redress Cross outlines the process of spending the remaining money donated in response to the Creeslough Tragedy, we hear of the cruel dumping of new born pups in Carrigart and the Donegal man behind the Pride in Sport documentary joins Greg for a chat:

Coming up we preview the 57th Mary From Dungloe Festival and we talk about cutting your narcissistic mother out of your life:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ discusses pet bereavement and later we look at the Donegal contingent who are part of the Irish Olympic Team ahead of the games in France: