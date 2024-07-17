Taoiseach to meet British PM at Chequers today

The Taoiseach will meet with the British Prime Minister at Chequers in England today.

They’re set to discuss a re-set in Anglo Irish relations, and the situations in Gaza and Ukraine.

The Taoiseach spoke with the new British Prime Minister shortly after he was elected where they agreed there was an opportunity to reset and strengthen relations between Ireland and the UK.

This will now be further discussed when they met over dinner at Chequers later.

Simon Harris says the fact that Keir Starmer has asked to meet him in Chequers is a strong signal of the value he attaches to the friendship and closeness of the two countries

The relationship between the EU and the UK will also be discussed along with the situations in Gaza and Ukraine.

They’re also both expected to discuss their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and furthering reconciliation in Northern Ireland.