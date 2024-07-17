Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach to meet British PM at Chequers today

The Taoiseach will meet with the British Prime Minister at Chequers in England today.

They’re set to discuss a re-set in Anglo Irish relations, and the situations in Gaza and Ukraine.

The Taoiseach spoke with the new British Prime Minister shortly after he was elected where they agreed there was an opportunity to reset and strengthen relations between Ireland and the UK.

This will now be further discussed when they met over dinner at Chequers later.

Simon Harris says the fact that Keir Starmer has asked to meet him in Chequers is a strong signal of the value he attaches to the friendship and closeness of the two countries

The relationship between the EU and the UK will also be discussed along with the situations in Gaza and Ukraine.

They’re also both expected to discuss their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and furthering reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Simon Harris
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet British PM at Chequers today

17 July 2024
eye clinic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eye injection service to be rolled out to non-diabetic people in Donegal in coming months

17 July 2024
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for oncology pathway to be established at LUH emergency department

17 July 2024
451325401_898531535640980_200923226673457062_n
News, Top Stories

Rare North Atlantic Right Whale spotted off Donegal coast

17 July 2024
Advertisement

