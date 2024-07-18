Richard Kerr wants to make the most of Superbike opportunity

Richard Kerr will make his Bennetts British Superbike Championship debut this weekend.

The Donegal rider who won the National Superstock Championship last year will deputise on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW for Rory Skinner who continues his recovery from injury.

Kerr will line up at Brands Hatch aboard the TAS Racing prepared M1000 RR Superbike and further rounds will be taken into consideration based on Skinner’s full recovery and return to racing.

He has been racing stateside this years in the Moto America’s Superstock series but the 23-year-old is relishing the opportunity to ride the Cheshire Mouldings BMW Superbike this weekend.