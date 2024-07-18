Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Richard Kerr wants to make the most of Superbike opportunity

Richard Kerr will make his Bennetts British Superbike Championship debut this weekend.

The Donegal rider who won the National Superstock Championship last year will deputise on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW for Rory Skinner who continues his recovery from injury.

Kerr will line up at Brands Hatch aboard the TAS Racing prepared M1000 RR Superbike and further rounds will be taken into consideration based on Skinner’s full recovery and return to racing.

He has been racing stateside this years in the Moto America’s Superstock series but the 23-year-old is relishing the opportunity to ride the Cheshire Mouldings BMW Superbike this weekend.

Richard has been telling Highland’s Oisin Kelly he is looking to make the most of the next few weekends.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

migrant community
News, Top Stories

Over €49,000 awarded to Donegal projects under Communities Integration Fund 2024

18 July 2024
Ursula Von Der Leyen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ursula von der Leyen re-elected as European Commission President

18 July 2024
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate sudden death of man found dead in Derry

18 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

N56 in Kilmacrennan reopened following fatal crash

18 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

migrant community
News, Top Stories

Over €49,000 awarded to Donegal projects under Communities Integration Fund 2024

18 July 2024
Ursula Von Der Leyen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ursula von der Leyen re-elected as European Commission President

18 July 2024
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate sudden death of man found dead in Derry

18 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

N56 in Kilmacrennan reopened following fatal crash

18 July 2024
mary lou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with threats against SF leader and Garda Commissioner

18 July 2024
simonkeir
News, Top Stories

Harris and Starmer agree to hold annual summits to discuss Anglo Irish co-operation

18 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube