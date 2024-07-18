Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

The Score – 18/07/24

On the Score this week, Cockhill Celtic Manager Gavin Cullen looks ahead to his sides FAI Cup fixture away to Waterford this Friday. The former Harps captain will also give us his thoughts on the games this week for both Finn Harps and Derry City.

We continue our Olympics Countdown, as athletes depart this week for their respective training camps ahead of the start of the games next week, we caught up with those heading to Paris in various capacities, on the Score we will be speaking with Athletics relay squad member Kelly McGrory of Tir Chonaill AC.

And we hear from Richard Kerr who will fulfil a lifetime dream this weekend at Brands Hatch in England as he competes for the first time at the top level in the British Superbike series.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 18th

18 July 2024
migrant community
News, Top Stories

Over €49,000 awarded to Donegal projects under Communities Integration Fund 2024

18 July 2024
Ursula Von Der Leyen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ursula von der Leyen re-elected as European Commission President

18 July 2024
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate sudden death of man found dead in Derry

18 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 18th

18 July 2024
migrant community
News, Top Stories

Over €49,000 awarded to Donegal projects under Communities Integration Fund 2024

18 July 2024
Ursula Von Der Leyen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ursula von der Leyen re-elected as European Commission President

18 July 2024
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate sudden death of man found dead in Derry

18 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

N56 in Kilmacrennan reopened following fatal crash

18 July 2024
mary lou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with threats against SF leader and Garda Commissioner

18 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube