The Score – 18/07/24

On the Score this week, Cockhill Celtic Manager Gavin Cullen looks ahead to his sides FAI Cup fixture away to Waterford this Friday. The former Harps captain will also give us his thoughts on the games this week for both Finn Harps and Derry City.

We continue our Olympics Countdown, as athletes depart this week for their respective training camps ahead of the start of the games next week, we caught up with those heading to Paris in various capacities, on the Score we will be speaking with Athletics relay squad member Kelly McGrory of Tir Chonaill AC.

And we hear from Richard Kerr who will fulfil a lifetime dream this weekend at Brands Hatch in England as he competes for the first time at the top level in the British Superbike series.