Children awaiting spinal surgery to be offered treatment overseas

Children awaiting spinal surgeries are to be sent to hospitals in the United States for treatment.

It’s expected dozens of families will be eligible for the scheme.

Surgeons from New York are to travel to Ireland shortly to meet with children who are suitable to travel for the procedure.

It’s after a similar clinic was held with doctors from Great Ormond Street in Britain.

The Department of Health says the package offered to eligible families will include the cost of flights and accommodation.

It follows the Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, travelling to the United States to meet officials at hospitals.

In 2017, then Health Minister and now Taoiseach, Simon Harris, pledged that no child would have to wait more than four months for surgery – something which hasn’t been fulfilled.