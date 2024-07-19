Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Children awaiting spinal surgery to be offered treatment overseas

Children awaiting spinal surgeries are to be sent to hospitals in the United States for treatment.

It’s expected dozens of families will be eligible for the scheme.

Surgeons from New York are to travel to Ireland shortly to meet with children who are suitable to travel for the procedure.

It’s after a similar clinic was held with doctors from Great Ormond Street in Britain.

The Department of Health says the package offered to eligible families will include the cost of flights and accommodation.

It follows the Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, travelling to the United States to meet officials at hospitals.

In 2017, then Health Minister and now Taoiseach, Simon Harris, pledged that no child would have to wait more than four months for surgery – something which hasn’t been fulfilled.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

sheil-hospital
News, Top Stories

Respite unit begins taking admissions at Ballyshannon Community Hospital

19 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Brother and sister killed in Kilmacrennan collision are named

19 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 July 2024
Stephen Donnelly
News, Top Stories

Children awaiting spinal surgery to be offered treatment overseas

19 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

sheil-hospital
News, Top Stories

Respite unit begins taking admissions at Ballyshannon Community Hospital

19 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Brother and sister killed in Kilmacrennan collision are named

19 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 July 2024
Stephen Donnelly
News, Top Stories

Children awaiting spinal surgery to be offered treatment overseas

19 July 2024
Martin Scanlon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Scanlon demands action from Uisce Eireann on water problems in Glenfinn

19 July 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 202: Brosef, the pet-friendly coffee shop – plus a new Energy Efficiency Grant

19 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube