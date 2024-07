Darren Murphy has praised the performance of SSE Airtricity League First Division leaders Cork City.

He described the Leesiders as being a “top quality side” after his Finn Harps team went down 1-0 in the FAI Senior Cup this evening.

A Malik Dijksteel strike on 39 minutes was enough to see Cork City through to the next round.

Harps’ next outing is away to Treaty United next Friday night in the league.

After the game, Murphy gave his thoughts to Trevor Welch…