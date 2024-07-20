Double for Dylan Browne McMonagle at the Curragh – Orr wins as well

It was another good day for Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle who had a double at the Curragh.

Firstly, he rode the 5/2 shot Rudi’s Apple to victory in the Barberstown Castle Sprint Nursery Handicap over six furlongs for trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien.

And he followed it up on board the 5/2 favourite Puturhandstogether for the same trainer in a handicap for three year-olds over a mile and two furlongs.

Meanwhile, Oisin Orr followed up a winner at Pontefract yesterday as he guided the 4/1 Mission Command to victory for trainer George Scott in a Class 4 maiden stakes over five furlongs.