Cockhill Celtic bowed out of the FAI Senior Cup at the hands of Waterford at the RSC Stadium last night.

Luke Rudden put the Inishowen side 1-0 up after 13 minutes but they were pegged back following a controversial equaliser for the home side.

Ryan Burke then headed home the winner just after the interval.

Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen joined Highland Saturday Sport today. He gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore…