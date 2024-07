MacCumhaills have been crowned as the Brian McCormick Sports Division 1B champions.

They defeated Naomh Conaill by 2-9 to 0-8 at O’Donnell Park.

At half-time, MacCumhaill’s led by 0-4 to 0-3.

Meanwhile, in the Yes Chef Catering Division 3 Final, played in Burt, Carndonagh (pictured below) had a 2-10 to 1-8 victory over Naomh Brid.