Naomh Conaill Glenties are back-to-back All County League Division 1 Champions after their 2-11 to 1-07 win over Gweedore in Letterkenny today.

After the game, Highland’s Pauric Hilferty caught up with winning manager Martin Regan…

Pauric also got the thoughts of Naomh Conaill captain Ultan Doherty after full time at O’Donnell Park…