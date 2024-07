Naomh Conaill have beaten Gweedore to claim successive All County League Division 1 titles at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this evening.

Having led 1-06 to 0-03 at half time, another goal at the beginning of the second period for the Glenties men set them well on their way to a well-earned victory.

2-11 to 1-07 was how it finished.

With the full time report from Letterkenny, here’s Highland Radio’s Pauric Hilferty…