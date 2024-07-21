Barcelona set to raise tourist tax for stop-over cruise passengers

Barcelona is set to ‘substantially’ raise its tourist tax for stop-over cruise passengers visiting the city for less than 12 hours

It comes as anti-tourism protests have taken place across parts of Spain in recent weeks .

The city’s mayor announced the move weeks after protestors sprayed tourists with water pistols, and taped up the exits to hotels as part of demonstrations there.

The Mayor also announced he will bar apartment rentals to tourists by 2028, an unexpectedly drastic move, as it seeks to rein in soaring housing costs and make the city liveable for residents.

Barcelona received more than 12 million tourists in 2023 and expects more in 2024.