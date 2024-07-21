Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Barcelona set to raise tourist tax for stop-over cruise passengers

Barcelona is set to ‘substantially’ raise its tourist tax for stop-over cruise passengers visiting the city for less than 12 hours

It comes as anti-tourism protests have taken place across parts of Spain in recent weeks .

The city’s mayor announced the move weeks after protestors sprayed tourists with water pistols, and taped up the exits to hotels as part of demonstrations there.

The Mayor also announced he will bar apartment rentals to tourists by 2028, an unexpectedly drastic move, as it seeks to rein in soaring housing costs and make the city liveable for residents.

Barcelona received more than 12 million tourists in 2023 and expects more in 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Power outage affects 65 customers in Convoy

21 July 2024
becoming-a-pharmacists
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish pharmacists call on Government for increased funding

21 July 2024
Aerial_view_of_Barcelona,_Spain_(51227309370)_(cropped)
News, Top Stories

Barcelona set to raise tourist tax for stop-over cruise passengers

21 July 2024
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Joe Biden being urged to drop out of US Presidential race

21 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Power outage affects 65 customers in Convoy

21 July 2024
becoming-a-pharmacists
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish pharmacists call on Government for increased funding

21 July 2024
Aerial_view_of_Barcelona,_Spain_(51227309370)_(cropped)
News, Top Stories

Barcelona set to raise tourist tax for stop-over cruise passengers

21 July 2024
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
News, Top Stories

Joe Biden being urged to drop out of US Presidential race

21 July 2024
108578
News, Top Stories

Nitazene tablets handed over in Mountjoy Prison following fatal overdose

21 July 2024
iStock-1193487332-scaled-1-scaled.jpg
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach outlines hopes to keep increasing income tax bands

21 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube