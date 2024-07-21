Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Nitazene tablets handed over in Mountjoy Prison following fatal overdose

Hundreds of suspected Nitazene tablets have been voluntarily handed over by inmates in Mountjoy Prison following a fatal overdose linked to the drug.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed the death of an inmate in the Dublin prison was being linked to the lethal drug.

They’ve since launched an urgent information campaign which has led to a number of these suspected tablets being surrendered.

It’s understood the IPS is conducting a review of all medical presentations in Mountjoy in recent days to establish if any other medical incidents are related to the drug.

