The PSNI is investigating a stabbing incident during an armed burglary in West Belfast early this morning.

It took place at a residence in the Gardenmore Walk area shortly before 3:10am during which a man and woman entered the property armed with a knife and baton.

A man aged in his 20s is believed to have received stab wounds, that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 48-year old man and a 25-year old woman have been arrested.