Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour, Donal Kavanagh speaks to a campaign group seeking to have more council houses built in West Donegal, we look at the danger of bicycles and e-scooters on footpath following a weekend incident in Letterkenny, and we hear of a major improvement programme for the Buncrana Festival Playground…….. 

The second hour sees a discussion of farm safety week, the need for a major road resurfacing programme in the Twin Towns, and we hear from Raymond, a US citizen living in Ireland following President Joe Biden’s withdrawl from Election 2024……..

We have the second half of our discussion with Raymond, we hear from the Irish Pharmacy Union about a funding crisis in the centre, the chair of Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce joins us to discuss their rebrand, and we get clarity on a fire in Convoy last week……. 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Fermanagh Police sees a number of drug and motoring offences

22 July 2024
452156189_811396877840055_6695616847373598382_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested in Letterkenny after speeding and failing roadside breath test

22 July 2024
Belfast, Norhern Ireland, UK - September 17, 2016: Samson crane. One of two twin shipbuilding gantry cranes in Titanic quarter, famous landmark of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
News, Top Stories

Concerns over future of Harland and Wolff as British Government rejects major loan guarantee

22 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Fermanagh Police sees a number of drug and motoring offences

22 July 2024
452156189_811396877840055_6695616847373598382_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested in Letterkenny after speeding and failing roadside breath test

22 July 2024
Belfast, Norhern Ireland, UK - September 17, 2016: Samson crane. One of two twin shipbuilding gantry cranes in Titanic quarter, famous landmark of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
News, Top Stories

Concerns over future of Harland and Wolff as British Government rejects major loan guarantee

22 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 July 2024
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Development Plan back up for discussion

22 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

12 year old Irish girl dies in Spain

22 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube