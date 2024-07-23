Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Aer Lingus pilots vote to accept pay deal

Pilots at Aer Lingus have voted to accept Labour Court recommendations to end a bitter pay row at the airline.

It follows a ballot by the pilots union IALPA, which closed this morning.

From the IALPA headquarters, Andrew Lowth reports:

