Calls for the immediate publication of new standards to replace IS465

Donegal County Council is to write to the government and housing agency seeking the immediate publication of new standards to replace IS465 when it comes to determining how homes are assessed under the Defective Block Scheme.

A number of members moved motions on the issue, with Cllr Frank McBrearty saying he believes the Housing Agency’s adherence to the old standard is unlawful, and he will be challenging it in the courts.

Meanwhile, 100% Redress Cllr Dennis McGee called for the creation of three hubs in the Glenties, Inishowen and Letterkenny areas to guide and advise people availing of the scheme.

Officials said they are seeking funding to enhance the service being provided ; Cllr McGee says this is the least the people deserve.