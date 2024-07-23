Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Calls for the immediate publication of new standards to replace IS465

Donegal County Council is to write to the government and housing agency seeking the immediate publication of new standards to replace IS465 when it comes to determining how homes are assessed under the Defective Block Scheme.

A number of members moved motions on the issue, with Cllr Frank McBrearty saying he believes the Housing Agency’s adherence to the old standard is unlawful, and he will be challenging it in the courts.

Meanwhile, 100% Redress Cllr Dennis McGee called for the creation of three hubs in the Glenties, Inishowen and Letterkenny areas to guide and advise people availing of the scheme.

Officials said they are seeking funding to enhance the service being provided ; Cllr McGee says this is the least the people deserve.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Errigal
News, Top Stories

Remedial works to commence on Errigal Mountain

23 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies after getting into difficulty in water off Donegal coast

23 July 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outcome of ballot on Aer Lingus pilots pay recommendation to be revealed today

23 July 2024
Kamala Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kamala Harris receives required backing of Democratic Party

23 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Errigal
News, Top Stories

Remedial works to commence on Errigal Mountain

23 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies after getting into difficulty in water off Donegal coast

23 July 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outcome of ballot on Aer Lingus pilots pay recommendation to be revealed today

23 July 2024
Kamala Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kamala Harris receives required backing of Democratic Party

23 July 2024
Mica-Home-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for the immediate publication of new standards to replace IS465

23 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to 11 year old who fell from hotel balcony in Spain

23 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube