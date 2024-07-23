Disqualified driver arrested in Dunkineely

A disqualified driver has been arrested in Dunkineely today.
The Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit assisted at a multi agency checkpoint today.
The driver was detected using the mobility app.
The car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.
