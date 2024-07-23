House and cars damaged in Ramelton

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two recent incidents of criminal damage during the Ramelton Festival.

Between 7.30pm on Monday July 15th and 9.30am on Tuesday July 16th, a downstairs sitting room window of a house in The Mall area was smashed.

Meanwhile, on the same dates, between 6pm on Monday and 6:30am on Tuesday, the wipers on two vehicles parked at a house in the area were broken.

Gardai say there were large numbers of people in the area at the time and they are urging anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them.