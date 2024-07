An investigation has been launched after an intruder fled the scene during an attempted break in in the Crislamore area of Burnfoot.

The man was witnessed entering a shed at around 5:35am on Wednesday last. It’s also believed an attempt was made to enter a house on the property.

The man left the scene in a black car with another man, making off in the direction of the Main Road.

Nothing was stolen during the incident however, Gardai are appealing for information, including dash cam footage.