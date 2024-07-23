Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Kamala Harris receives required backing of Democratic Party

Kamala Harris’ team say she has the backing of enough delegates within the Democratic Party to secure its nomination to run in November’s presidential election.

The US vice-president has also delivered her first pitch to be the Democrat’s nominee for President after Joe Biden pulled out of the race.

Speaking to campaign staff in Delaware she said she intended to win the “nomination” and to “win.”

She also took aim at Republican candidate Donald Trump saying he wanted to take the country “backwards”, and she referenced her time working as a prosecutor:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Errigal
News, Top Stories

Remedial works to commence on Errigal Mountain

23 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies after getting into difficulty in water off Donegal coast

23 July 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outcome of ballot on Aer Lingus pilots pay recommendation to be revealed today

23 July 2024
Kamala Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kamala Harris receives required backing of Democratic Party

23 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Errigal
News, Top Stories

Remedial works to commence on Errigal Mountain

23 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies after getting into difficulty in water off Donegal coast

23 July 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outcome of ballot on Aer Lingus pilots pay recommendation to be revealed today

23 July 2024
Kamala Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kamala Harris receives required backing of Democratic Party

23 July 2024
Mica-Home-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for the immediate publication of new standards to replace IS465

23 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to 11 year old who fell from hotel balcony in Spain

23 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube