Kamala Harris receives required backing of Democratic Party

Kamala Harris’ team say she has the backing of enough delegates within the Democratic Party to secure its nomination to run in November’s presidential election.

The US vice-president has also delivered her first pitch to be the Democrat’s nominee for President after Joe Biden pulled out of the race.

Speaking to campaign staff in Delaware she said she intended to win the “nomination” and to “win.”

She also took aim at Republican candidate Donald Trump saying he wanted to take the country “backwards”, and she referenced her time working as a prosecutor: