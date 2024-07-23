Man dies after getting into difficulty in water off Donegal coast

A diver has died after getting into difficulty in the water off the North West coast of Donegal yesterday.

It’s understood the man in his 50s was diving at the time.

The Malin Head Coast Guard has confirmed he got into difficulty around 19 miles off Tory Island.

The rescue service was first notified at around 1:10pm yesterday afternoon.

The man was removed from the water by the Malin Coastguard and airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardai have confirmed that a file is now being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.