Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man dies after getting into difficulty in water off Donegal coast

A diver has died after getting into difficulty in the water off the North West coast of Donegal yesterday.

It’s understood the man in his 50s was diving at the time.

The Malin Head Coast Guard has confirmed he got into difficulty around 19 miles off Tory Island.

The rescue service was first notified at around 1:10pm yesterday afternoon.

The man was removed from the water by the Malin Coastguard and airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardai have confirmed that a file is now being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Errigal
News, Top Stories

Remedial works to commence on Errigal Mountain

23 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies after getting into difficulty in water off Donegal coast

23 July 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outcome of ballot on Aer Lingus pilots pay recommendation to be revealed today

23 July 2024
Kamala Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kamala Harris receives required backing of Democratic Party

23 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Errigal
News, Top Stories

Remedial works to commence on Errigal Mountain

23 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies after getting into difficulty in water off Donegal coast

23 July 2024
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outcome of ballot on Aer Lingus pilots pay recommendation to be revealed today

23 July 2024
Kamala Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Kamala Harris receives required backing of Democratic Party

23 July 2024
Mica-Home-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for the immediate publication of new standards to replace IS465

23 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to 11 year old who fell from hotel balcony in Spain

23 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube