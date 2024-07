The outcome of a ballot on a pay recommendation for pilots at Aer Lingus will be revealed this morning.

The IALPA executive recommended acceptance of Labour Court proposals which included a 17.75 per cent pay increase over a four-year period.

Two weeks of industrial action by pilots led to the cancellation of 610 flights.

The electronic vote began last Thursday and closes this morning.

Editor of Travel Extra Eoghan Corry is expecting an overwhelming acceptance by pilots: