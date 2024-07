There’s been a 20% drop in the number of new dwellings completed in Donegal.

According to the CSO, in the second quarter of this year 135 builds were completed, down from 169 during the same period in 2023.

The Lifford Stranorlar Local Electoral Area recorded the completion of 27 new dwellings, the highest of all LEAs in the county while North Inishowen recorded the lowest with 8 new builds completed there.