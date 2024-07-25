Bomany enter 16 hour water restriction this evening

A water restriction will come into force at 7pm in Bomany.
It’s as reservoir levels have taken a dip.
The restriction will remain in place until 11am tomorrow morning and supply disruptions could last until 4 hours after this time.
