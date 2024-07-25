Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal golfer shares lead at South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship

Ballybofey & Stranorlar golfer Ryan Griffin shares the lead after the first round of the prestigious Pierse Motors Volkswagen South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship at Lahinch.

Griffin, who impressed for the International team in the recent Arnold Palmer Cup matches, also at Lahinch, made an eagle and six birdies in his 66 to set the pace.

He shares the lead with Ian O’Connell (Castleknock).

Griffin, who played in LIV Golf’s Promotion Series event in Abu Dhabi last season, is about to start his Masters at Maynooth University.

