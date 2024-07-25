Fall in number of gardai assigned to National Immigration Bureau

The number of officers in the Garda National Immigration Bureau has fallen in the past two years.

There are now fewer than 100 officers in the bureau, which is responsible for the prevention, detection and investigation of illegal immigration.

Part of that role is also to operate immigration checkpoints at Irish airports and ferry ports, other than Dublin Airport.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín says he’s shocked to see a drop in staffing, when the number of asylum seekers entering the country is at a record level………