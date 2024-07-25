Olympics Countdown: I’m in the form of my life ahead of Paris – Mark English

Mark English says he is in the form of his life ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Finn Valley man has set numerous national records and personal best times in recent months in the lead up to the games in the French capital.

Mark will take to the track in the Stade De France on Wednesday 7th August for the first round of the 800m.

Paris will be a third games for the Letterkenny native who has taken a year out to focus as a full time athlete.