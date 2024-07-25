Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Olympics Countdown: I’m in the form of my life ahead of Paris – Mark English

Mark English says he is in the form of his life ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Finn Valley man has set numerous national records and personal best times in recent months in the lead up to the games in the French capital.

Mark will take to the track in the Stade De France on Wednesday 7th August for the first round of the 800m.

Paris will be a third games for the Letterkenny native who has taken a year out to focus as a full time athlete.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly ahead of the games, the four time European medalist wants to be the best possible athlete he can at the games:

cost building homes
News, Top Stories

20% decrease in new dwellings completed in Donegal

25 July 2024
Screenshot 2024-07-25 095635
News, Top Stories

Speed Limit consultation to begin next week

25 July 2024
Water Safety Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Today is World Drowning Prevention Day

25 July 2024
tvlicence
News, Audio, Top Stories

We have to “get back to reality” when it comes to the TV licence – Tánaiste

25 July 2024
