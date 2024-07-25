Two rescued after getting cut off by high tide in Lambs Bay area

Two people were rescued in Donegal last night after being cut off by high tide.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who spotted the pair on rocks.

Lough Swilly RNLI were last night tasked shortly after 9:20pm following a report from a member of the public that two people had been cut off by high tide in the Lambs Bay area of Lough Swilly.

The Atlantic 85 was quickly launched at Ned’s Point and the volunteer crew made their way to the Lambs Bay area.

The pair were removed from the rocks and transferred safely to shore. Lough Swilly RNLI says both were in good spirits.

The crew then returned to Ned’s Point to refuel and make ready for service again.

The RNLI has thanked the member of the public for contacting Malin Head Coast Guard.

If you spot anyone in difficulty in or on the water you are advised to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.