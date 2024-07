The Tánaiste says we have to “get back to reality” when it comes to the TV licence.

Yesterday it was decided RTÉ will be funded through the expected hybrid model of households paying the 160 euro annual licence fee – and direct Exchequer grants.

It came in below what the broadcaster had requested, with 725 million in funding to be allocated across three years.

Micheal Martin says a model without a licence fee wouldn’t be sustainable: