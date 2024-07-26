Drivers escape injury in crash on Dry Arch Roundabout

Gardaí tended the scene of a crash on the Dry Arch Roundabout yesterday evening.
It happened at around 7pm when two cars collided.
Both the drivers are reported to have escaped injury and the road has since been cleared.
Gardaí tended the scene of a crash on the Dry Arch Roundabout yesterday evening.
It happened at around 7pm when two cars collided.
Both the drivers are reported to have escaped injury and the road has since been cleared.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland