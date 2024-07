English based Katie Geroge Dunleavy and Mitchel McLaughlin are among the 12 additional athletes who have been selected by Paralympics Ireland to represent Ireland later this summer in Paris.

The experienced Dunleavy (42), whose father John is from Mountcharles, will be hoping to add to her medal tally along with long-time Para cycling team Eve McCrystal.

Meanwhile, Drumkeen’s Mitchell McLaughlin(26), a member of the Velo Revolution Club, will take part as one of the pilots.