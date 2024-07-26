Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
It was a busy night for the Donegal Fire Service as they respond to four incidents

It was an extremely busy night last night for the Donegal Fire Service.

The service responded to a total of four incidents.

The Donegal fire service was tasked after carers noticed noticed smoke in a HSE owned property in Meenmore, Dungloe housing elderly residents. It was discovered that the attic of the building was on fire. All residents were safely evacuated.

In the early hours of this morning, a blaze broke out at a house in the Lismonaghan area. It’s believed it was a derelict building. The fire service worked to bring the fire under control and Gardai have confirmed that investigations are continuing. There are no reports of any injuries.

A short time later, between 5:30am and 6am, the fire service was again tasked. This time to a fire at two sheds on the Pearse Road at the old bacon site factory in Letterkenny. The site has been earmarked for the development of the Letterkenny Transport Hub.

The fire service were also tasked to provide assistance during a diabetic blackout in Inishowen.

