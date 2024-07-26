Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McNulty confirms he is considering seeking a General Election nomination from Fine Gael

The Donegal Ladies Football Manager has confirmed he is considering running in the next General Election for Fine Gael.

John McNulty has previously contested the Donegal Electoral Area the local elections, but failed to take a seat, and in 2014, he was the Fine Gael nominee in a Seanad by-election, but asked people not to vote for him after a controversy developed about his nomination to the board of the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Mr McNulty told Greg Hughes he recently met with the Taoiseach, and is considering the situation very carefully……….

