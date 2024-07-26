Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New record level of homelessness in Ireland

The Department of Housing has today published its June 2024 Monthly Homeless Report and Homeless Quarterly Progress Report for Quarter 2 of this year.

14,303 people were registered as homeless across Ireland, a new record.

However, homelessness levels in the North West region have seen a decrease in the month of June compared to May.

The number of adults seeking emergency accommodation fell by 14% to a total of 137.

A similar trend was seen in Donegal with 53 adults seeking emergency accommodation, a drop of 11 %.

There were 24 families in the North West who required emergency accommodation.

This was one less than the month prior.

However the number of children in such accommodation remained the same at 56.

The figure outlined in this report only pertain to those in or seeking emergency accommodation and excludes the hidden homeless.

