Uisce Éireann continues to appeal to people in Letterkenny to conserve water.

A water restriction was in place in the town from 7pm yesterday evening until 11am this morning.

The utility says it was experiencing a high level of demand which was impacting properties in the Tullygay and Bomany areas.

Speaking about conserving water over the coming days, Uisce Éireann’s Paul Kilcoyne from Uisce Eireann says efforts are ongoing to replenish reservoirs: