Body recovered from Cliffs of Moher in search for missing boy

A body has been recovered in the search for a boy who’s been missing from the Cliffs of Moher since Tuesday.

An alert was raised shortly after 10am this morning, that a body had been sighted in the water off the County Clare coast.

Coast Guard and RNLI teams arrived quickly at the scene, where a body has since been retrieved and taken to University Hospital Limerick, for formal identification.

Gardaí and the Coast Guard say the search has now been stood down and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

