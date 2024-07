A 14 year old boy has died following a crash involving a car and an e-scooter in County Kilkenny.

It happened on the Tullaroan road in Bonnettstown shortly before 6.30 yesterday evening.

The boy, who was on the e-scooter at the time, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, where he’s since passed away.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

It’s the second road death this weekend – after a man in his 40s was killed in a crash near Kinsale in Cork in the early hours of yesterday morning.