Car seized and driver arrested in St. Johnston

Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit have seized a car and arrested a driver.

Members were conducting a checkpoint in the St. Johnston area last night when the driver failed a roadside breath test.

It also transpired that the driver did not have a driving licence or insurance.

The driver was then subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and the car was seized.

Court proceedings will now follow.

Gardaí are once again urging drivers to never take unnecessary risks when it comes to road safety.