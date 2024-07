Newbuildings are North West Senior Cup Champions after overcoming Donemana at Beechgrove yesterday afternoon.

Newbuildings scored 191 in their first innings and followed up with 111 for 5 in their second innings.

Donemana posted 173 in their first innings and 126 in their second innings.

The Newbuildings men won the match by 5 wickets in a closely contested game, with some great cricket played from both teams.