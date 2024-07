Donegal jockey Oisin Orr had a winner at Pontefract today. He was on board the Richard Fahey trained Cloudy Skye in the Napoleon’s Casino Bradford Handicap.

Orr won that race having gone off as a 7/2 shot.

Meanwhile, another Donegal jockey Brandon Wilkie was also in action at Pontefract today. He had three Top 3 finishes.