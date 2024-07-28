Man arrested after PSNI seizure of drugs and firearm

Over £30,000 worth of drugs has been seized by PSNI Fermanagh and Omagh.

A man in his thirties has been arrested.

On Friday, the G District Support Team carried out a proactive operation after information was given from the UK Border Force.

This operation resulted in the disruption of an organised crime gang who have developed their own brand for the sale and supply of Cannabis products online.

A man in his thirties was arrested for numerous drug related offences including; Importing a Controlled Drug, Producing a Class B Controlled Drug and Possession of Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply.

DST carried out a search of his home address and located and seized approximately £30,000 worth of Class B Controlled Drugs, a quantity of Class A Controlled Drugs, £15,000 cash, mobile devices and an unlicensed firearm.

The suspect is assisting DST with ongoing enquiries, the investigation continues.