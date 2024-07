A man in his 60s is in a critical condition is hospital following a road collision on the M1 motorway in Northern Ireland.

The incident, involving a pedestrian and a lorry, occurred on a section of the road between Belfast and Lisburn at around 6:50am.

The road, which had been closed for seven hours, has now fully reopened.

The PSNI said an investigation is under way and has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.